Free stickers now available to mark 7th anniversary of LINE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In celebration of its seventh anniversary in Taiwan on June 23, LINE is offering three sets of animated stickers featuring popular LINE characters and BT21 UNIVERSTARS in a thank-you event – for free.

The 120 stickers are sure to catch users’ attention as they include bunches of amusing antics spotlighting LINE’s iconic couple and female chick in “Brown, Cony & Sally,” the space-themed “Universtar BT21,” and Brown’s cute little sister in “CHOCO & Friends.”

To grab the animated stickers, simply update LINE to the 8.8.0 version, after which the stickers will appear in users’ sticker list within 24 hours. Users can also click the “7th anniversary commemorative sticker” link using mobile devices for free download.

The free stickers feature some of the most iconic LINE characters (Screenshot of LINE stickers)