Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City co-responsible for gas explosion, but not for compensation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Kaohsiung City Government is 40 percent responsible for the 2014 gas explosion which killed 32 people, but will not be forced to pay a share in NT$240 million (US$7.9 million) worth of compensation, a court ruled Friday.

Gas leaks in the Qianzhen and Lingya districts of Kaohsiung on the evening of July 31, 2014 were followed hours later by massive explosions which turned roads into ditches, overturned cars and fire trucks, and left 32 people dead and more than 300 injured.

Friday’s Kaohsiung District Court verdict, which can still be appealed, stipulated that LCY Chemical Corporation (榮化) and China General Terminal and Distribution Corporation (CGTD, 華運), the two companies responsible for moving the propylene gas through underground pipelines, were each 30 percent responsible for the disaster and would have to make the compensation payments together.

The city government did not have to share in the payments because a two-year statute of limitations had passed, while it had assisted the victims file the court case in the first place, the Central News Agency reported.

The case brought before the court demanded a total of NT$1 billion (US$33 million) from LCY, CGTD and from state oil concern CPC Corp., Taiwan, but judges ruled the last company not guilty of any negligence.

In related cases also judged on Friday morning, the court rejected a NT$700 million (US$23 million) compensation demand by LCY against CPC, but said LCY should pay NT$40 million (US$1.3 million) to CPC, according to a CNA report.