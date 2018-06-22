Turkey detains 14 suspected IS militants in raids

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says police have rounded up 14 suspected Islamic State militants in simultaneous raids in the capital, Ankara.

Anadolu Agency says Friday the suspects were allegedly preparing to carry out attacks ahead of Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The report says all of the suspects are foreign nationals, but does not provide details. They are being questioned by anti-terrorism police.

Turkey has suffered a series of deadly attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year's attack at an Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of 2017 that killed 39 people.