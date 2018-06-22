Maori New Year and festival celebrated in Taipei, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Officials from New Zealand and Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples officially launched Matariki, the Maori New Year, as well as the Matariki Festival at a press conference in Taipei today.

The Matariki Festival will include a free New Zealand Film Showcase organized through New Zealand's representative office, a traditional kapa haka performance in Taoyuan City (桃園市) on June 23 and a free music concert in Taitung City (臺東市) on June 29.

The celebration was kicked off today by Director of the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office, Moira Turley.

Turley said she hoped the Matariki celebrations will improve Taiwan's knowledge of New Zealand culture and will deepen people-to-people connections between the two island nations.

Turley also helped out with the cooking, which used the traditional hangi method. Hangi is a cooking process where food is buried underground on top of hot stones. The food is traditionally wrapped in flax leaves with meat and root vegetables being popular.



Turley, left, helping with the Hangi-cooked meal. (CNA)

During the event a Maori community performed a war dance, while a group of Indigenous Taiwanese also performed a traditional dance.

Matariki, the New Year celebration for New Zealand's indigenous people is a time to remember ancestors, meet with family, feast and play music. Matariki begins when the Pleiades star cluster can be seen in the winter sky before dawn.

Matariki will take place from June 22 to June 29 this year.