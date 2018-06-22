Oregon water scare: Algae blooms happening more often

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014 file photo, a sample glass of Lake Erie water is photographed near the City of Toledo water intake crib on Lake Erie, off
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., after officials warned residents that
FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the
FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, a National Guard military truck loaded with a "hippo" water tanks sits at a National Guard depot in Salem, Or
FILE - This Aug. 2015, file handout NASA satellite photo shows a large bloom of phytoplankton off the New York, top, and New Jersey, left, coast. Rese
FILE - In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, file photo, Salem city manager Steve Powers speaks to reporters along with state and city officials at a Nation
FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo, Floyd Oar of Salem loads his SUV with water purchased at WinCo in Albany, Ore. Oar purchased water for himself
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, a catfish appears on the shoreline in the algae-filled waters of North Toledo, Ohio. Long linked to animal d
FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, water experts are urging visitors to keep themselves, their pets and other animals out of parts of Utah Lake
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, warning signs near Provo Bay worn of harmful algae on parts of Utah Lake. Long linked to animal dea
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For several weeks the residents of Salem, Oregon, were told the area's tap water was unsafe for the young, elderly or ill because of toxic algae blooms in the state capital's water source.
Oregon is far from the first state to face the problem, both in drinking water and lakes used for recreation.
Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms are another bi-product of global warming. They point to looming questions about their effects on human health.
Technically called cyanobacteria, the ancient class of organisms that causes the blooms are present nearly everywhere water is found, but thrive in warm, still bodies like lakes and ponds.