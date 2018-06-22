Oregon water scare: Algae blooms happening more often

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For several weeks the residents of Salem, Oregon, were told the area's tap water was unsafe for the young, elderly or ill because of toxic algae blooms in the state capital's water source.

Oregon is far from the first state to face the problem, both in drinking water and lakes used for recreation.

Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms are another bi-product of global warming. They point to looming questions about their effects on human health.

Technically called cyanobacteria, the ancient class of organisms that causes the blooms are present nearly everywhere water is found, but thrive in warm, still bodies like lakes and ponds.