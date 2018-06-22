Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's reversal of a policy separating immigrant children from parents.

A senior Trump administration official says about 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May. It was unclear how many of the children were still being detained with their families.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

In the Texas border city of McAllen, federal prosecutors unexpectedly did not pursue charges against 17 immigrants. One said "there was no prosecution sought" in light of Trump's executive order ending the practice of separating families.

But the president showed no sign of softening in public remarks.