Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seek
An agent with the Department of Homeland Security denies access to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, to the holding facility for immigrant chi
A protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the Port of Entry facility, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Fabens, Texas, where tent shelters are being
Detainees are seen at a facility where tent shelters are being used to house separated family members at the Port of Entry, Thursday, June 21, 2018, i
People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's
A woman participates in a solidarity with migrants vigil at Saint Mark Catholic Church, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. President Donald T
People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's
People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's
People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's
Mariana Ybarra speaks at Saint Mark Catholic Church during a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. President Don
Ever Castillo, left, and his family, immigrants from Honduras, are escorted back across the border by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents Thursday,
Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursd
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's reversal of a policy separating immigrant children from parents.
A senior Trump administration official says about 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May. It was unclear how many of the children were still being detained with their families.
The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
In the Texas border city of McAllen, federal prosecutors unexpectedly did not pursue charges against 17 immigrants. One said "there was no prosecution sought" in light of Trump's executive order ending the practice of separating families.
But the president showed no sign of softening in public remarks.