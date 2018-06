TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A young Taiwanese healthcare professional posted this photo of a New Taipei City neighborhood on Zhongzheng Road on the social media site Reddit yesterday evening (June 21), and soon gained over 350 up votes.

The photographer, who goes by the Reddit username "aszusa," said the photo was taken in April of this year. As for the inspiration for the photo, aszusa said, "the beauty stopped me in my tracks as I walked by--I couldn't not try to capture it."



(Photo by aszusa)