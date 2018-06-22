Game on! 5-star hotels to watch 2018 FIFA World Cup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off, some luxurious hotels and popular sports bars are promoting special cuisines and holding exciting events to get soccer fans' attention.

We have selected 5 posh places for soccer fans to enjoy the match nights.



(Photo from Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei )

Inside the hotel bar Li Bai Lounge, soccer fans can watch the live matches. The chef launches beef and lobster burgers to go with beer. Happy hour starts from 6 -8 p.m.



Soccer theme dish and sushi. (Photo from Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei)

Soccer fans can watch the match live outdoors at the Cocoon swimming pool. It remains open until 2 a.m. There are special meal deals and drinks offers, such as a second drink with 50% off. For more information please go to the official Facebook page.



(Photo from Regent Taipei)

The Azie restaurant in the hotel holds a 2018 FIFA World Cup party. It provides the award-winning Spring Vodka and for only NT$599 (US$20) all you can drink. There will be an over 150-inch television screen to broadcast the matches. After the top-8 matches, it opens late.



(Photo from The Ambassador Hotel Taipei)

The Lobby Lounge in the hotel holds an activity titled "World Cup, Empty Your Cup." How to play the game? By choosing the team you want to support then finish the NT$300 (US$10) shot. If your team score, a bottle of beer is on the house. In addition, until June 30, there will be buy one get one free deal.



(Photo from Grand Hyatt Taipei)

The Cheers restaurant at the hotel is collaborating with the Italian restaurant Ziga Zaga to promote beers from various countries, such as Belgium, Portugal, Mexico, France, Japan, Germany, the United States and the Netherlands. There are all kinds of choices so drink for your favorite team then. Additionally, there is 50% off for a second pint or buy 6 pints to choose one appetizer out of three. On the final championship day, buy one get one free and if you are lucky enough, perhaps you will win a Budweiser Beer Cup.

If you change your mind, you can check the sports bars in Taipei to watch the games.

For more choices and details, remember to check their websites before you go. Some may only broadcast some games while some have limited seating.