American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/22 13:21
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 22 .694
Boston 50 26 .658 2
Tampa Bay 34 40 .459 17
Toronto 34 40 .459 17
Baltimore 21 52 .288 29½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 33 .548
Detroit 36 39 .480 5
Minnesota 33 38 .465 6
Chicago 24 49 .329 16
Kansas City 22 52 .297 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 26 .658
Seattle 46 29 .613
Los Angeles 40 35 .533
Oakland 38 36 .514 11
Texas 32 44 .421 18

___

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Atlanta 4

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 12, San Diego 4

Baltimore 3, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 5

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Texas 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 3

Boston 9, Minnesota 2

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 5

Friday's Games

Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Fiers 5-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0) at Boston (Wright 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-9) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-2), 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-7) at Houston (Keuchel 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Minor 4-4) at Minnesota (Romero 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.