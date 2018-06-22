J-LEC: Announcement of Opening the Store on the "FOOD TAIPEI 2018" in Taipei, Taiwan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--The Japan Livestock Products Export Promotion Council (J-LEC) is pleased to announce that it will be running a booth at “FOOD TAIPEI 2018,” the largest International Food Show held in Taipei. For Japanese companies aiming to develop sales channels to the Taiwan market, this event is also an opportunity for Taiwan to know thousands of occasions.

[Show Profile]

Show Dates: June 27 (Wed) to 30 (Sat), 2018, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Venue: Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 (Japan Pavilion) Organizer: Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

[Objectives]

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will be organizing the Japan Pavilion at “FOOD TAIPEI 2018” in Taipei, Taiwan, where J-LEC will run a booth exhibiting a range of Japanese livestock products (beef, pork, milk and dairy products). The booth will focus on marketing activities for boosting recognition of Japanese livestock products amongst Taiwanese importers, wholesalers and restaurant operators and increasing the volume of exports. The exhibit will also provide support for export negotiations for Japanese livestock production in collaboration with sales and promotional initiatives of the ALL JAPAN Project.

[Exhibition Profile]

J-LEC will operate the Japanese livestock products booth at the Japan Pavilion set up by JETRO at “FOOD TAIPEI 2018” (Taipei, Taiwan), and will organize exhibits and displays of Japanese livestock products (beef, pork, milk and dairy products) and the following activities:

(1) Providing explanations on the features of Japanese livestock products (2) Displaying posters and distributing information about Japanese livestock products (3) Tasting of food and beverages made from Japanese livestock products (4) Exchanging information related to Japanese livestock products (5) Providing support for export negotiations of Japanese livestock products (6) Other activities

[Exhibitors Name/Exhibit]

1. [Beef - Pork] Zen-Noh International Corporation 2. [Beef - Pork] Itoham Foods Inc. 3. [Beef] NH Foods Ltd. 4. [Beef] Meat-Companion Co., Ltd 5. [Beef] Kirishimaranch Corporation 6. [Beef] Wagyu Japan Co., Ltd. 7. [Beef] Tokachi Livestock Trade Co., Ltd. 8. [Milk dairy products] Nippon Dairy Cooperated Co., Ltd. 9. [Milk dairy products] Minami Nihon Rakuno Kyodo Co., Ltd.

CONTACT: [Inquiries]

Japan Livestock Products Export Promotion Council

alatansha, +81-3-6206-4806

alatansha@jlia.jp

Fax: +81 3-5289-0890

Caution: Contact us by e-mail. However, please understand that it will be a message from July 2 (Monday), as it is during event correspondence from June 25 (Monday) to July 1 (Sun).

