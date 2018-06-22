Today's protests: Many voices, social media, not 1 leader

CHICAGO (AP) — The election of Donald Trump as president has spawned a new wave of political activism, marked by protests in the nation's capital and cities across America. There have been marches for women, science, the Dreamers — immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children — and most recently, gun control.

But unlike the heyday of protests in the 1960s and into the 1970s when every movement seemed to have a famous face, today's demonstrations depend on a multitude of voices.

Experts say there are two reasons for this shift: Progress politics have moved in that direction and social media has transformed activism. It no longer takes a big name to rally a crowd. A Facebook post or series of tweets can get people in the streets within hours.