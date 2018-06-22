AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday, June 15, 2018, file photo, Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan as Mount
Muslims in Indonesia and India joined those around the world marking the Eid al-Fitr holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for their third summit in recent months. The pomp and circumstance looked geared toward showing the major improvement in their relations and China's important role in keeping North Korea on track during negotiations on its nuclear program.
A strong earthquake near Osaka, Japan, killed five people, injured hundreds, and damaged many buildings and roads. Two of the dead were struck by falling concrete walls, and Japan's government ordered inspections of such walls at schools.
Soccer fans around Asia also cheered their teams in the World Cup taking place in Russia.
