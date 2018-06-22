  1. Home
Mexico opium poppy growers see price drop, turn to marijuana

By MARK STEVENSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/22 12:01

TENANTLA, Mexico (AP) — Opium poppy growers in southern Mexico who helped fuel the U.S. heroin epidemic say prices for their product have been driven so low — apparently by the use of synthetic opioids like fentanyl — that they are turning in desperation back to another crop they know well: marijuana.

Beset by poverty and joblessness, farmers in the hills around the Guerrero state hamlets of Tenantla and Amatitlan say prices for opium paste have fallen so low they don't even pay for the cost of planting, fertilizing, irrigating and harvesting the raw material for heroin.

One farmer points to a former opium poppy field tucked into a hillside. The dried stalks of the poppy plants from last year's harvest can be seen sticking out among the stands of marijuana planted this year.