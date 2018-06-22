Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 020 001 000—3 9 0 New York 400 000 00x—4 8 0

Paxton, Bradford (6), Rumbelow (8) and Zunino; L.Severino, Robertson (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Au.Romine. W_L.Severino 11-2. L_Paxton 6-2. Sv_Chapman (22). HRs_Seattle, Seager (13). New York, Judge (19), Andujar (10).

___

Boston 000 110 331—9 16 0 Minnesota 000 000 002—2 4 0

Porcello, Velazquez (8) and Leon, Swihart; Gibson, Pressly (7), Rogers (7), Belisle (8), Magill (9) and Wilson. W_Porcello 9-3. L_Gibson 2-5. HRs_Boston, Betts (19), Benintendi (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE Baltimore 010 100 000—2 5 0 Washington 001 001 02x—4 8 0

Gausman, Givens (7) and Joseph; Scherzer, Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and P.Severino. W_Herrera 2-1. L_Givens 0-4. Sv_Doolittle (20). HRs_Baltimore, Rasmus (1), Trumbo (6). Washington, Rendon (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 101 000 011—4 11 0 Colorado 320 000 01x—6 9 0

Matz, T.Peterson (6), Sewald (8), Blevins (8), Flexen (8) and Plawecki; Freeland, Hoffman (7), Rusin (7), Almonte (8), McGee (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 7-6. L_Matz 3-5. Sv_McGee (1). HRs_New York, Frazier (8). Colorado, Arenado (16).

___

Arizona 332 000 001—9 10 0 Pittsburgh 000 102 000—3 8 1

Godley, Salas (7), De La Rosa (8), Barrett (9) and Avila; Kuhl, Brault (3), Rodriguez (6), Feliz (8) and Cervelli. W_Godley 8-5. L_Kuhl 5-5. HRs_Arizona, Marte (6), Avila (3).

___

Chicago 002 000 000—2 8 0 Cincinnati 000 006 00x—6 7 0

Hendricks, R.Rosario (6), Zastryzny (7), Hancock (8) and Contreras; Harvey, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart. W_Harvey 2-5. L_Hendricks 5-7. Sv_Hughes (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Winker (4).

___

St. Louis 100 010 001— 3 7 4 Milwaukee 202 300 40x—11 12 0

C.Martinez, Cecil (5), Gant (6), Garcia (8) and Molina, Pena; Suter, Williams (8), Jennings (9) and Pina. W_Suter 8-4. L_C.Martinez 3-4. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (13). Milwaukee, Pina (5).