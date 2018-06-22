Tibetans forced to sing songs praising Communist Party of China 

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) - Chinese authorities in Tibet have launched a new loyalty campaign in the formerly independent Himalayan region, forcing locals to learn songs praising the ruling Chinese Communist Party for its performance at an upcoming national holiday, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The campaign is now under way in all parts of China's Tibet Autonomous Region, and stiff fines have been threatened for those refusing to take part, one resident told RFA's Tibetan Service.



"One member of every Tibetan family has been forced to perform the group songs in front of large crowds," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



"Tibetans are not willing to sing the songs, but the Chinese authorities' grip on the people has tightened year by year, and though they can share their displeasure at the Chinese order among themselves, there is no one else they can complain to," the source said.