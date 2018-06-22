Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|020
|001
|000—3
|9
|0
|New York
|400
|000
|00x—4
|8
|0
Paxton, Bradford (6), Rumbelow (8) and Zunino; L.Severino, Robertson (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Au.Romine. W_L.Severino 11-2. L_Paxton 6-2. Sv_Chapman (22). HRs_Seattle, Seager (13). New York, Judge (19), Andujar (10).
___
|Boston
|000
|110
|331—9
|16
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|0
Porcello, Velazquez (8) and Leon, Swihart; Gibson, Pressly (7), Rogers (7), Belisle (8), Magill (9) and Wilson. W_Porcello 9-3. L_Gibson 2-5. HRs_Boston, Betts (19), Benintendi (13).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|010
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
|Washington
|001
|001
|02x—4
|8
|0
Gausman, Givens (7) and Joseph; Scherzer, Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and P.Severino. W_Herrera 2-1. L_Givens 0-4. Sv_Doolittle (20). HRs_Baltimore, Rasmus (1), Trumbo (6). Washington, Rendon (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|101
|000
|011—4
|11
|0
|Colorado
|320
|000
|01x—6
|9
|0
Matz, T.Peterson (6), Sewald (8), Blevins (8), Flexen (8) and Plawecki; Freeland, Hoffman (7), Rusin (7), Almonte (8), McGee (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 7-6. L_Matz 3-5. Sv_McGee (1). HRs_New York, Frazier (8). Colorado, Arenado (16).