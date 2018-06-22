Soto's 2-run double carries Nationals past Orioles 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 Thursday night in the deciding matchup of a three-game interleague series between neighboring rivals.

Anthony Rendon homered for the Nationals, who received seven strong innings from starter Max Scherzer and flawless work from their bullpen.

Bryce Harper led off the eighth with a double off Mychal Givens (0-4) and Trea Turner followed with a single. After Rendon struck out, Soto hit a liner into the gap in left-center.

Soto, a 19-year-old rookie, is batting .326 with 16 RBIs in 28 games.

Newcomer Kelvin Herrera (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Sean Doolittle got three straight outs for his 20th save in 21 tries.

Seeking to end a rare run of two straight losses, Scherzer left a tied game after allowing two runs — both on solo homers — and striking out nine.

Activated from the 60-day disabled list before the game, Colby Rasmus homered for the Orioles in his first at-bat since April 6. In addition, he made an outstanding throw from right field to the plate, nailing Wilmer Difo on a tag-up play in the seventh inning with the score tied.

Mark Trumbo also homered for Baltimore, his sixth of the season and third in four games.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman gave up two runs and four hits over six innings. The right-hander was lifted with the score tied, leaving him winless in his last seven starts.

Rasmus put the Orioles up 1-0 in the second with his first home run since June 2017 with Tampa Bay. Signed as a free agent in February, Rasmus played in eight games with Baltimore before being sidelined with a hip injury.

After Harper tied it with a third-inning sacrifice fly, Trumbo led off the fourth with a drive to right-center.

Rendon connected in the sixth to make it 2-2, and the Nationals took their first lead in the eighth.

Washington won the season series 5-1.

WALK THIS WAY

Nationals manager Dave Martinez put Harper in the leadoff spot for the first time since May for this reason: "The thinking is if he's hitting up top, he'll start taking his walks again and it will get him going." It worked. Harper walked twice.

DAVIS COMEBACK

Struggling Orioles slugger Chris Davis will start Friday night in Atlanta, manager Buck Showalter said. Davis hasn't played since June 11, when an 0-for-5 outing against Boston dropped his batting average to .150. Since then, he's been working on his swing and mental approach in an effort to turn around his unproductive season.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

In addition to activating Rasmus from the DL, the Orioles optioned OF Joey Rickard to Triple-A Norfolk and moved LHP Richard Bleier (latissimus tear) to the 60-day DL. Also, DH Pedro Alvarez cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Norfolk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (back) will next pitch for Class A Delmarva after allowing three runs in two innings for lower Class A Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Nationals: RHP Brandon Kintzler (flexor strain) is close to coming off the DL. Martinez hopes the reliever can pitch an inning on a rehabilitation assignment before being is activated. ... Martinez said RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right hamstring strain) will soon go on a rehab assignment and pitch five or six innings.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Alex Cobb (2-9, 7.14 ERA) helps Baltimore open a three-game series on the road Friday night against the Braves, who lead the NL East.

Nationals: Tanner Roark (3-7, 3.87) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game set against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, who entered play Thursday in a second-place tie with Washington.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball