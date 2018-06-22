Cavaliers select Alabama's Sexton with No. 8 pick

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Alabama guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, taking a playmaker they hope convinces LeBron James to re-sign with them.

Sexton averaged 19.2 points and 3.6 assists as a freshman for the Crimson Tide. The 19-year-old also carried them to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The confident 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is a proven scorer and he addresses a major need for the Cavs, who traded All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston last year.

The Cavs, who were swept in the Finals by Golden State, spent this season in a desperate search to replace Irving.

Cleveland entered the draft in the dark on James' plans. The three-time champion must notify the team by June 29 on whether he intends to opt out of his $35.6 million contract for next season — a move he is expected to make.

