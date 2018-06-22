Hawks pick Slovenia's Doncic at No. 3, pending trade

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have made guard Luka Doncic of Slovenia the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA draft.

A person familiar with the situation says the Hawks will trade the rights to Doncic to Dallas for No. 5 overall pick Trae Young and a future first-round pick. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not been publicly announced.

The 6-foot-7 Doncic is Atlanta's highest draft pick since 2007, when center Al Horford was the No. 3 pick.

The 19-year-old Doncic boasts unusual professional experience for a young player. He signed his first pro contract at 13 and helped Real Madrid win the EuroLeague championship this year while averaging about 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Doncic was the first of Atlanta's four picks in the top 34, including three in the first round. The Hawks also have No. 19 and No. 30 picks in the first round and the No. 34 selection in the second round.

___

AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon in Dallas contributed to this report

___

