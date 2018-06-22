Martinez and DuPratt Elected to Lead the Board of First Northern Community Bancorp

DIXON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--First Northern Community Bancorp (ticker symbol FNRN: OTCQB), holding company for First Northern Bank, announced that Richard Martinez was elected to a three-year term as Chairman and Gregory DuPratt was elected to a one-year term as Vice Chairman at its recent 2018 Organization Meeting of the Board of Directors. Together, Martinez and DuPratt bring nearly 30 years of First Northern directorship experience to their leadership positions.

Richard Martinez joined First Northern’s Board of Directors in 2011 and served as Vice Chairman of the Board from 2017 to 2018. He currently serves on the Directors Loan Committee and the Asset/Liability Committee; he is also Chairman of the Company’s Compensation Committee and the Directors Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Martinez is a partner of Triad Farms, a diversified row crop farm that operates property in Solano and Yolo Counties. He has been responsible for the financial management of the farming operations for the past 33 years. From 1981 to 1985, Martinez was employed by the Yolo County Flood Control and Water Conservation District in Yolo County and served as Division Manager for the Irrigation and Flood Control operations. He joined First Northern’s Board of Directors in 2011 and is a member of the Director’s Loan, Compensation, and ALCO Committees.

Mr. Martinez has a BS degree in Agriculture from California State University, Chico. He and his wife, Connie, raised their three daughters in Woodland, and they currently reside in Dixon.

Mr. Martinez is past Chairman of the Dixon Joint Powers Authority for Regional Drainage and served on the Board of Directors for the Dixon Resource Conservation District for 20 years. He is active in many agricultural and natural resource related associations and advisory committees, such as the Yolo Basin Foundation, the California Farm Bureau, the California Tomato Research Institute, the Yolo Bypass Working Group, and the California Tomato, Alfalfa, Wheat, and Dry Beans Growers Associations. Martinez’ experience in management of both private and public sectors in the region has provided him with extensive knowledge of the local agricultural community.

Gregory DuPratt has served on the Board since July 1996. He was Vice Chairman of the Board from 2003 until 2008. He then served as Chairman from 2008 until 2013. He currently serves on the Directors Loan, Nominating & Corporate Governance, Compensation, and Asset/Liability Committees.

DuPratt holds a BS in Agricultural Economics and Business Management from the University of California, Davis and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He recently retired from a 38-year career at Ron DuPratt Ford, a family auto business located in Dixon, California. He joined his father in 1979 and worked in all phases of the business including parts, body shop, service and sales. DuPratt became sales manager in 1985 and Vice President and General Manager in 1994.

Mr. DuPratt has been a past member of the Dixon Downtown Revitalization Committee and Downtown Dixon Business Association. He is past President and Board Member of the Dixon Rotary Club, Past Chairman of the Silveyville Cemetery District and past Board Member of the Dixon Chamber of Commerce.

First Northern’s other Directors, and the year in which they joined the Board are: Frank J. Andrews Jr. – 1993, Patrick R. Brady – 2012, John M. Carbahal – 1996, Barbara Hayes – 2016, Foy S. McNaughton – 2000, Sean P. Quinn – 2016, Mark Schulze – 2017, and Louise A. Walker – 2011.

