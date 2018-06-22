AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, June 22

Russia — football, World Cup: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Nigeria vs. Iceland, Serbia vs. Switzerland.

thru 24, London — tennis, ATP, Queen's Club.

thru 24, Halle, Germany — tennis, ATP, Gerry Weber Open.

thru 24, Birmingham, England — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic.

thru 24 Mallorca, Spain — tennis, WTA, Mallorca Open.

thru 24, Cromwell, Connecticut — golf, US PGA Tour, Travelers Championship.

thru 24, Pulheim, Germany — golf, European Tour, BMW International Open.

thru 24, Rogers, Arkansas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

SATURDAY, June 23

Russia — football, World Cup: Belgium vs. Tunisia, Germany vs. Sweden, South Korea vs. Mexico.

Cape Town, South Africa — rugby, South Africa vs. England, 3rd test.

Dunedin, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. France, 3rd test.

Sydney — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 3rd test.

Resistencia, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. Scotland.

Toyota, Japan — rugby, Japan vs. Georgia.

thru 27, Bridgetown, Barbados — cricket, West Indies vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd test.

Denver — rugby league, New Zealand vs. England.

Paris — boxing, Nordine Oubaali vs. Petch Sor Chipatanna for vacant WBC bantamweight title.

London — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray for Saunders' WBO middleweight title.

Oaxaca, Mexico — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Jonathan Victor Barros for Berchelt's WBC junior lightweight title.

SUNDAY, June 24

Russia — football, World Cup: England vs. Panama, Japan vs. Senegal, Poland vs. Colombia.

Le Castellet, France — auto racing, F1, French GP.

Manchester, England — cricket, England vs. Australia, 5th ODI.

thru 30, Eastbourne, England — tennis, WTA-ATP, Nature Valley International.

thru 30, Antalya, Turkey — tennis, ATP, Antalya Open.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin — auto racing, IndyCar.

Sydney — rugby league, State of Origin II.

MONDAY, June 25

Russia — football, World Cup: Uruguay vs. Russia, Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, Spain vs. Morocco, Iran vs. Portugal.

TUESDAY, June 26

Russia — football, World Cup: Denmark vs. France, Australia vs. Peru, Iceland vs. Croatia, Nigeria vs. Argentina.

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Russia — football, World Cup: Mexico vs. Sweden, South Korea vs. Germany, Serbia vs. Brazil, Switzerland vs. Costa Rica.

Birmingham, England — cricket, England vs. Australia, T20.

Dublin — cricket, Ireland vs. India, 1st T20.

THURSDAY, June 28

Russia — football, World Cup: Senegal vs. Colombia, Japan vs. Poland, England vs. Belgium, Panama vs. Tunisia.

thru July 1, Olympia Fields, Illinois — golf, US LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

thru July 1, Paris — golf, European Tour, Open de France.

thru July 1, Potomac, Maryland — golf, U.S. PGA Tour, The National.

FRIDAY, June 29

Dublin — cricket, Ireland vs. India, 2nd T20.

SATURDAY, June 30

Russia — football, World Cup: Round of 16.

Paris — athletics, Diamond League.

Curragh, Ireland — horse racing, Irish Derby.

Oklahoma City — boxing, Gilberto Ramirez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo for Ramirez's WBO super middleweight title.

SUNDAY, July 1

Russia — football, World Cup: Round of 16.

Spielberg, Austria — auto racing, F1, Austrian GP.