UN Yemen envoy: 'Confident' pact can be reached on port city

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen says he fears "severe political and humanitarian consequences" if fighting intensifies in the crucial city of Hodeida, but he's "confident" an agreement can be reached to keep violence from escalating.

Martin Griffiths said in a statement Thursday that he'll continue consulting with all involved.

Griffiths has been trying to broker a cease-fire after a Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive last week seeking to retake the rebel-held port city. The coalition is allied with Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Hodeida is Yemen's main entry point for food. The country is on the brink of famine after three years of war.

Aid groups have expressed alarm about the offensive.

Saudi and Emirati diplomats outlined a roster of humanitarian activities and plans Thursday at a New York news conference.