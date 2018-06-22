Hotel deal uniting Trump's company and Kushner Cos. is over

NEW YORK (AP) — A collaboration between the Trump Organization and Jared Kushner's family firm on a pair of hotels in New Jersey is over.

A person familiar with the hookup says the president's company is no longer managing a Kushner-owned hotel in Livingston and talks on a similar deal for a Long Branch hotel have ended. Ethics watchdogs have said the collaboration could have compromised Jared Kushner's role as an adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

The Trump Organization did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The Kushner Cos. had no comment.

The person contacted by The Associated Press was not authorized to talk to the press on the matter and so requested anonymity.

The end of the partnership was earlier reported by The New York Times.