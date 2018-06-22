Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 020 001 000—3 9 0 New York 400 000 00x—4 8 0

Paxton, Bradford (6), Rumbelow (8) and Zunino; Severino, Robertson (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Au.Romine. W_Severino 11-2. L_Paxton 6-2. Sv_Chapman (22). HRs_Seattle, Seager (13). New York, Judge (19), Andujar (10).

___

Boston 000 110 331—9 16 0 Minnesota 000 000 002—2 4 0

Porcello, Velazquez (8) and Leon, Swihart; Gibson, Pressly (7), Rogers (7), Belisle (8), Magill (9) and Wilson. W_Porcello 9-3. L_Gibson 2-5. HRs_Boston, Betts (19), Benintendi (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 101 000 011—4 11 0 Colorado 320 000 01x—6 9 0

Matz, Peterson (6), Sewald (8), Blevins (8), Flexen (8) and Plawecki; Freeland, Hoffman (7), Rusin (7), Almonte (8), McGee (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 7-6. L_Matz 3-5. Sv_McGee (1). HRs_New York, Frazier (8). Colorado, Arenado (16).