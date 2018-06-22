Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Phil Collins; $3,166,332; $107.86.

2. Justin Timberlake; $3,104,922; $145.40.

3. Kenny Chesney; $3,022,535; $92.84.

4. Pink; $2,516,606; $138.20.

5. Metallica; $2,146,657; $105.83.

6. "Springsteen On Broadway" $2,118,268; $507.92.

7. Jennifer Lopez; $1,742,496; $187.49.

8. Luis Miguel; $1,704,713; $103.12.

9. Kendrick Lamar; $1,579,630; $86.97.

10. Bon Jovi; $1,486,325; $95.59.

11. Romeo Santos; $1,400,474; $102.87.

12. Blake Shelton; $997,285; $78.17.

13. Harry Styles; $962,576; $74.07.

14. Kevin Hart; $878,734; $75.78.

15. Demi Lovato; $869,690; $74.45.

16. Kid Rock; $831,301; $87.28.

17. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $818,824; $83.02.

18. Imagine Dragons; $810,710; $59.29.

19. Maluma; $795,959; $94.50.

20. Ricardo Arjona; $791,473; $83.07.

