England vs Australia 4th ODI Scoreboard

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday of the fourth one-day international between England and Australia at Riverside Ground:
|Australia
Aaron Finch lbw b Wood 100
Travis Head c Willey b Rashid 63
Shaun Marsh c Overton b Willey 101
Marcus Stoinis b Wood 1
Ashton Agar c Buttler b Rashid 19
Alex Carey c Overton b Willey 6
Tim Paine lbw b Willey 3
Michael Neser c Buttler b Willey 2
Jhye Richardson not out 5
Nathan Lyon not out 3
Extras: (3lb, 4w) 7
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 310
Overs: 50.
Fall of wickets: 1-101, 2-225, 3-227, 4-256, 5-296, 6-296, 7-299, 8-305.
Did not bat: Billy Stanlake.
Bowling: Mark Wood 9-1-49-2, David Willey 7-0-43-4, Joe Root 10-0-44-0, Craig Overton 7-0-55-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-73-2, Moeen Ali 7-0-43-0.
|England
Jason Roy c Marsh b Lyon 101
Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Stanlake 79
Alex Hales not out 34
Joe Root b Agar 27
Eoin Morgan c Paine b Agar 15
Jos Buttler not out 54
Extras: (1b, 2w, 1nb) 4
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 314
Overs: 44.4.
Fall of wickets: 1-174, 2-183, 3-228, 4-244.
Did not bat: Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Bowling: Michael Neser 8.4-0-74-0, Billy Stanlake 8-0-54-1, Nathan Lyon 7-0-38-1, Jhye Richardson 7-0-58-0, Ashton Agar 8-0-48-2, Marcus Stoinis 6-0-41-0.
Toss: Australia
Result: England won by six wickets.
Series: England leads 4-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Michael Gough, England.
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.