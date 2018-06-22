England vs Australia 4th ODI Scoreboard

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday of the fourth one-day international between England and Australia at Riverside Ground:

Australia

Aaron Finch lbw b Wood 100

Travis Head c Willey b Rashid 63

Shaun Marsh c Overton b Willey 101

Marcus Stoinis b Wood 1

Ashton Agar c Buttler b Rashid 19

Alex Carey c Overton b Willey 6

Tim Paine lbw b Willey 3

Michael Neser c Buttler b Willey 2

Jhye Richardson not out 5

Nathan Lyon not out 3

Extras: (3lb, 4w) 7

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 310

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-101, 2-225, 3-227, 4-256, 5-296, 6-296, 7-299, 8-305.

Did not bat: Billy Stanlake.

Bowling: Mark Wood 9-1-49-2, David Willey 7-0-43-4, Joe Root 10-0-44-0, Craig Overton 7-0-55-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-73-2, Moeen Ali 7-0-43-0.

England

Jason Roy c Marsh b Lyon 101

Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Stanlake 79

Alex Hales not out 34

Joe Root b Agar 27

Eoin Morgan c Paine b Agar 15

Jos Buttler not out 54

Extras: (1b, 2w, 1nb) 4

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 314

Overs: 44.4.

Fall of wickets: 1-174, 2-183, 3-228, 4-244.

Did not bat: Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bowling: Michael Neser 8.4-0-74-0, Billy Stanlake 8-0-54-1, Nathan Lyon 7-0-38-1, Jhye Richardson 7-0-58-0, Ashton Agar 8-0-48-2, Marcus Stoinis 6-0-41-0.

Toss: Australia

Result: England won by six wickets.

Series: England leads 4-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Michael Gough, England.

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.