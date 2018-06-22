|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|22
|.694
|—
|Boston
|50
|26
|.658
|2
|Toronto
|34
|39
|.466
|16½
|Tampa Bay
|34
|40
|.459
|17
|Baltimore
|21
|51
|.292
|29
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Detroit
|36
|39
|.480
|5
|Minnesota
|33
|38
|.465
|6
|Chicago
|24
|49
|.329
|16
|Kansas City
|22
|52
|.297
|18½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|26
|.658
|—
|Seattle
|46
|29
|.613
|3½
|Los Angeles
|39
|35
|.527
|10
|Oakland
|38
|36
|.514
|11
|Texas
|32
|44
|.421
|18
___
|Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Atlanta 4
Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 12, San Diego 4
Baltimore 3, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 5
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
Texas 3, Kansas City 2
|Thursday's Games
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 3
Boston 9, Minnesota 2
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Fiers 5-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0) at Boston (Wright 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 2-9) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-2), 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-7) at Houston (Keuchel 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Minor 4-4) at Minnesota (Romero 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Lamb 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.