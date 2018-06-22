Brazil chief justice: Probe of justices finds nothing

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's chief justice says an investigation into potential wrongdoing by members of the court has turned up no evidence.

Last year, federal police opened a probe after prosecutors revealed that a recorded conversation between two executives who have given plea bargain testimony in a widespread corruption case apparently included a mention of justices at the Supreme Federal Tribunal.

Chief justice Carmen Lucia told the court Thursday that the police investigation found nothing on the recording that indicated that justices had engaged in any illicit activity.

Lucia said the investigation was necessary so Brazilians didn't have any doubt about the conduct of members of the court. The case has been dismissed.