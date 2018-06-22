Fox chides rivals for not airing Trump speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is not content simply to televise President Donald Trump at a campaign-style rally. The network is compelled to point it out when its rivals don't.

Fox's onscreen message during Trump's speech on Tuesday night is the latest example of how formerly little-noticed news judgment decisions can become political issues in themselves.

Fox carried the entirety of Trump's address to a crowd in Minnesota, pre-empting most of Tucker Carlson's prime-time show. CNN and MSNBC did not air it live, prompting Fox to show an onscreen message that said: "Trump rally live only on Fox News, other networks ignore presidential rally."