General Motors and Deere slide while Kroger and Darden jump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

General Motors Co., down 83 cents to $41.12

Automakers fell after Daimler lowered its profit forecast, partly because of the effect of tariffs on U.S. vehicles in China.

Kroger Co., up $2.55 to $28.73

The supermarket chain raised the lower end of its annual profit forecast after a strong first quarter.

Intel Corp., down $1.27 to $52.19

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is resigning after a relationship with an employee that Intel said violated company policy.

Deere & Co., down $2.34 to $142.01

Industrial companies took some of the worst losses as investors again worried about the potential effects of trade disputes.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $13.79 to $107.06

Olive Garden's parent company had a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.

Wayfair Inc., down $1.88 to $114.28

Online retailers fell after the Supreme Court ruled that states can force online shoppers to pay state sales taxes.

Chevron Corp., down $2.70 to $122.59

Energy companies and oil prices fell as investors expected OPEC to increase crude production.

Patterson Cos., up 75 cents to $23.28

The medical supply company beat expectations in its fourth quarter.