General Motors and Deere slide while Kroger and Darden jump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
General Motors Co., down 83 cents to $41.12
Automakers fell after Daimler lowered its profit forecast, partly because of the effect of tariffs on U.S. vehicles in China.
Kroger Co., up $2.55 to $28.73
The supermarket chain raised the lower end of its annual profit forecast after a strong first quarter.
Intel Corp., down $1.27 to $52.19
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is resigning after a relationship with an employee that Intel said violated company policy.
Deere & Co., down $2.34 to $142.01
Industrial companies took some of the worst losses as investors again worried about the potential effects of trade disputes.
Darden Restaurants Inc., up $13.79 to $107.06
Olive Garden's parent company had a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.
Wayfair Inc., down $1.88 to $114.28
Online retailers fell after the Supreme Court ruled that states can force online shoppers to pay state sales taxes.
Chevron Corp., down $2.70 to $122.59
Energy companies and oil prices fell as investors expected OPEC to increase crude production.
Patterson Cos., up 75 cents to $23.28
The medical supply company beat expectations in its fourth quarter.