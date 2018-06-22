AP PHOTOS: Messi drought endures on Day 8 of World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — Lionel Messi's goal drought at the World Cup continued on Day 8 after Croatia thrashed Argentina 3-0 to advance from the group.

France also goes through after beating Peru 1-0 and eliminating the South Americans, the fourth team to be going home after this round. Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score for France at a World Cup at 19 years and 183 days.

Denmark and Australia drew 1-1 in the early match, leaving both teams to fight for the second spot in Group C.