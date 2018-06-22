AP PHOTOS: Messi drought endures on Day 8 of World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after the third goal of Croatia during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in
Croatia's Luka Modric, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 socce
Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero holds his head after Croatia's Ante Rebic, background right, scored the opening goal during the group D match
Argentina's Lionel Messi, foreground, looks down as he walks on the pitch after the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer Wor
Argentina's Lionel Messi stands on the pitch at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novg
Argentina's Lionel Messi walks along the pitch at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny No
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks down after Croatia's Luka Modric scored his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia a
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli gives instructions to his players as Serbia's Ivan Perisic passes by and Mario Mandzukic lies on the pitch, during the
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Croatia's Luka Modric fight for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer
Argentina's Lionel Messi reaches for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod S
Peru's Paolo Guerrero looks up during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinbu
Peru's Pablo Guerrero, right, is challenged by France's Benjamin Pavard during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup
France's Kylian Mbappe, left celebrates with teammate France's Antoine Griezmann after scoring the opening goal of the game during the group C match b
Peru's Paolo Guerrero is challenged by France's Lucas Hernandez, background, during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World
France's Paul Pogba, right lies on the pitch following a challenge by Peru's Pedro Aquino during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018
Australia's Mile Jedinak celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cu
Australia's Tom Rogic, left, is challenged by Denmark's Thomas Delaney during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World
Denmark's Andreas Cornelius, right, shouts out after a challenge from Australia's Trent Sainsbury during the group C match between Denmark and Austral
Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World
Australia's Mile Jedinak, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer W
MOSCOW (AP) — Lionel Messi's goal drought at the World Cup continued on Day 8 after Croatia thrashed Argentina 3-0 to advance from the group.
France also goes through after beating Peru 1-0 and eliminating the South Americans, the fourth team to be going home after this round. Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score for France at a World Cup at 19 years and 183 days.
Denmark and Australia drew 1-1 in the early match, leaving both teams to fight for the second spot in Group C.