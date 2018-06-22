Guatemalan girl burned in volcanic eruption dies in Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Guatemalan child severely burned in the country's recent volcanic eruption has died in a Texas hospital.

Guatemala's Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare released a statement saying the girl died late Tuesday. Her name and age haven't been released.

Officials say seven children burned in the Volcano of Fire eruption on June 3 were taken to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas.

Conditions of the other six children haven't been released. Spokeswoman Jennifer Anderson said Thursday that the hospital planned to release a statement but couldn't immediately comment.

Guatemalan authorities say there are more than 100 confirmed deaths, though scores are listed as missing. The government said Sunday that it was ending search efforts because the area is high risk.

The volcano near Guatemala City is one of Central America's most-active volcanos.