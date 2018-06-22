England beats Australia by 6 wickets to lead ODI series 4-0

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — England is one win away from a 5-0 ODI series sweep of Australia after another comfortable cricket victory on Thursday with 32 balls to spare.

The hosts beat Australia by six wickets in the fourth one-day international at Riverside Ground to take a 4-0 lead.

England reached 314-4 in 44.4 overs in reply to 310-8 for Australia, which won the toss and chose to bat.

Jason Roy (101 runs off 83 balls), Jonny Bairstow (79 off 66) and Jos Buttler (54 not out off 29) led the charge for England.

Shaun Marsh (101) and Aaron Finch (100) top-scored for Australia which ended its innings badly. David Willey took 4-43.