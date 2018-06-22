Venous Leg Ulcer | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat venous leg ulcer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006263/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for venous leg ulcer, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Venous leg ulcer: Market overview

A venous leg ulcer is a type of ulcer that occurs when the veins in the legs fail to push blood back to the heart as effectively as they should. Blood backs up in the veins and starts building up the pressure. If not treated the increased pressure and excess fluid in the affected area can cause an open sore. Most of the venous ulcers occur on the leg, above the ankle.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases , “Venous leg ulcer can develop after a minor injury to the leg, which may affect the circulation of blood in the veins of the legs. If this happens, the pressure inside the veins increases. This constant high pressure can gradually damage the tiny blood vessels in the skin and make it fragile. As a result, the skin can easily break and form an ulcer after a knock or scratch.”

Venous leg ulcer: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the venous leg ulcer market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and undisclosed), RoA (topical, oral, intralesional, and undisclosed), therapeutic modality (biomolecule, peptide, recombinant protein, small molecule, stem cell, and undisclosed), targets (ABCB5, dectin-1, epithelial cell, GJA1, NADPH oxidase, staphylococcus, and undisclosed), MoA (tissue replacements, cell stimulant, dectin-1 stimulant, epithelial cell stimulant, modulation of GJA1, inflammation mediator modulator, NADPH oxidase inhibitor, peptide hydrolase replacement, ATP-binding cassette transporter modulator, bacterial DNA inhibitor, and undisclosed), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, active not recruiting, and undisclosed).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 84.62% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of venous leg ulcer are monotherapy.

In case of topical RoA, the drug is applied directly on the surface of the skin. In the current pipeline, close to 76.92% of the molecules that are being investigated are administered by topical route.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006263/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH SCIENCE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 03:59 PM/DISC: 06/21/2018 03:59 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006263/en