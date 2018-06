Fever-Tree Championships Results

Thursday At The Queen's Club London Purse: $2.3 million (WT500) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Milos Raonic, Canada, walkover.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Kyle Edmund (7), Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (2), Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-7.

Kyle Edmund and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Lleyton Hewitt and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Mike Bryan and Jack Sock, United States, 6-3, 6-4.