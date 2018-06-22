Mikal Bridges Partners with No Cow in a Video Featuring Drake

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--No Cow, the Denver-based makers of non-dairy, high-protein, low-sugar products such as bars and cookies, released a partnership video with up-and-coming professional basketball player, Mikal Bridges. Bridges, a two-time NCAA Champion at Villanova and projected top 10 Draft pick, finally had his dream come true… Well kind of!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006115/en/

“Being constantly on the go, I don’t have that much time to really cook and make meals,” said Bridges. “I’m really excited to partner with No Cow as their bars have helped me get the macro and micronutrients needed to build muscle mass and recover from workouts.”

“We’re super pumped to welcome Mikal into the No Cow family. All of the hard work and determination he’s put into getting his body and his game where it is today really aligns well with the No Cow mission and we’re excited to finally help him achieve his life’s mission, balling with Drake,” said D. Katz, founder of No Cow.

About No Cow

No Cow was created by Daniel Katz in 2015 as part of his mission to redefine high-protein, low-sugar, dairy-free foods to fuel an active lifestyle. Made with simple ingredients like brown rice and pea proteins, No Cow Bars and Cookies are vegan, non-GMO, have just 1 gram of sugar and are free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy. No Cow products are available at over 15,000 retail locations nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.NoCow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006115/en/

CONTACT: No Cow

Megan White

megan@nocow.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE WOMEN HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION CHILDREN RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: No Cow

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 02:20 PM/DISC: 06/21/2018 02:20 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006115/en