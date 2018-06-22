Court-ordered sterilization investigated in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian justice officials are investigating the court-ordered sterilization of a mother of eight, to determine if it violated the law that prohibits such procedures.

The ombudsman's office of the Sao Paulo state justice department Thursday confirmed the investigation, but did not provide details because it is under seal.

Local press reports say the woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges in November. Prosecutors then filed a motion requesting that she be sterilized. The procedure took place in February after a judge authorized it.

The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper quoted legal experts as saying the sterilization of women is prohibited except in cases where absolutely necessary.