AP PHOTOS: Toasts, kisses and laughs at Clooney AFI gala

FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor-director George Clooney accepts the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles. The American Film In
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actresses Courteney Cox, left, and Jennifer Aniston appear on stage to honor award recipient George Clooney du
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Amal Clooney takes the stage during the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award gala ceremony honoring her husband, ac
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actress Juliana Margulies speaks during the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award gala ceremony honoring her former
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actress Anna Kendrick speaks about her "Up in the Air" co-star, George Clooney, during the 46th AFI Life Achie
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Miley Cyrus performs a song from the film, "O Brother, Where Art Thou" during the 46th AFI Life Achievement Aw
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Miley Cyrus performs a song from the film, "O Brother, Where Art Thou" during the 46th AFI Life Achievement Aw
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actress Cate Blanchett speaks about George Clooney, her co-star in the film, "The Monuments Men," during the 4
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor Bill Murray speaks during the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award gala ceremony honoring actor/director Geor
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor-director George Clooney, right, adjusts his tie in the ballroom at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award g
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor/director George Clooney gets a kiss from his wife Amal at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award gala honor
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor-director George Clooney, left, embraces actor Don Cheadle, his co-star in the "Oceans 11" films, during
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor-director George Clooney, right, is greeted by his father Nick Clooney at the 46th AFI Life Achievement A
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor-director George Clooney, right, accepts the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award from actress Shirley MacLain
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor/director George Clooney accepts the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala ceremony in Los Angele
LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney, this is your life.
The American Film Institute hosted a star-studded gala earlier this month to honor the Oscar-winner's achievements as an actor, director and activist. The evening kicked off with a video message from former President Barack Obama, and featured speeches from Julianna Margulies reflecting on their days together on "ER," Bill Murray recounting pranks on the set of "Monuments Men" and Miley Cyrus performing a song from "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"
At the heart of the evening was family, with Clooney's father introducing the actor and offering him a toast. Clooney shared some tender moments with his wife, Amal, who spoke about Clooney's passion to help others.
Clooney appeared to tear up listening to his wife's speech.
TNT airs the gala on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.