Groundbreaking Held for First BlueCross Healthy Place Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation broke ground at Memphis’ David Carnes Park on the inaugural project of its new strategic focus, the BlueCross Healthy Place program.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation broke ground at Memphis' David Carnes Park on the inaugural project of its new strategic focus, the BlueCross Healthy Place program.

The June 14 ceremony, which marked the beginning of the construction phase of the project, followed extensive planning and input from residents of the Whitehaven neighborhood where the park is located. Development of the space will continue throughout the summer with the aim of opening the revitalized park by the end of the year.

The David Carnes Park project is the first of many that will take place in both urban and rural areas across the state through the BlueCross Healthy Place program. Additional information about future competitive funding opportunities for BlueCross Healthy Place projects will be available this fall.

For the latest updates on the project at David Carnes Park, please visit https://bettertennessee.com/tag/bluecross-healthy-place/.

Additional resources related to the BlueCross Healthy Place program are available at https://bcbstnews.com/mediaresources/bluecross-healthy-place-program.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee’s mission is to provide peace of mind through better health. Founded in 1945, the Chattanooga-based company is focused on serving more than 3.5 million members in Tennessee and across the country. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bcbst.com.

About BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation, Inc.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation, Inc., (THF) was established in December 2003 as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation organized to promote the philanthropic mission of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. THF awards grants focused on high-impact initiatives across the state that promote better health.

