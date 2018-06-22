Preeminent Emerging Companies Lawyer Betty Arkell Joins Dorsey in Denver

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Betty Carter Arkell has joined the Firm’s Emerging Companies Group in Denver as a Partner.

Ms. Arkell has over 40 years of experience representing established and emerging growth companies as well as venture capital and private equity funds. She has a long history of counseling entrepreneurs as they start a business, guiding them through rounds of seed, venture capital and private equity financings, providing general corporate advice, and then leading them through a successful merger and acquisition. She regularly acts as outside counsel to companies and their boards of directors advising on corporate governance issues, strategic plans, equity and debt financings and planned exits. She also has formed private and public venture capital funds.

Her prior experience includes being a partner at in the Corporate Group of Holland & Hart and a partner in the Venture Capital/Leveraged Buyout Group of Kirkland & Ellis.

Ms. Arkell is active in many community and industry organizations. She serves on the Boards of Directors of Rockies Venture Club and Colorado Technology Association. She is an Advisor to Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network, Jabs Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Colorado Denver, and Startup Colorado. She also is on the Board of Directors for the Southwestern region of Accion, a nonprofit organization that provides capital to underserved entrepreneurs.

Ms. Arkell has been recognized by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, and Colorado Super Lawyers. She also has been named as one of the Top Women Lawyers by Law Week Colorado, an Outstanding Woman in Business by Denver Business Journal, and one of the 500 Leading Dealmakers in America by LawDragon. In 2015, she was the recipient of the Knous Award, Colorado Law’s highest alumni award.

“We are very pleased that Betty has joined Dorsey and its nationally recognized corporate practice in emerging companies,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “She is one of the preeminent emerging companies and venture capital practitioners in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region and will complement our existing strengths in Denver and across the Dorsey platform.”

“I am delighted to be joining Dorsey and its great lawyers serving the needs of emerging growth companies and the venture capital sector,” noted Ms. Arkell. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base and to introducing my Dorsey colleagues to the clients I have been serving for many years.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

