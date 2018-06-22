Mbappe sends France into 2nd round with 1-0 win over Peru

France's Blaise Matuidi, right holds up France's Kylian Mbappe's hand as they celebrate after Mbappe scored the opening goal of the game during the gr
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal with teammate France's Antoine Griezmann, left, during the group C match between Fran
France's Olivier Giroud, top, is challenged by Peru's Yoshimar Yotun during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in
Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese makes a save during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in
Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese dives for a save during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Aren
Peru's Pedro Aquino reacts after seeing his shot hit the post during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yek
France's Kylian Mbappe is challenged by Peru's Jefferson Farfan, top, during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in
France's Samuel Umtiti walks off the pitch with a member of the French staff after being injured during the group C match between France and Peru at t
France's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Y
Peru's Paolo Guerrero is challenged by France's Lucas Hernandez, rear, during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup i
France's Lucas Hernandez, left, and Peru's Andre Carrillo compete for the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer Wor
France's Kylian Mbappe, front, is challenged by Peru's Pedro Aquino during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in t
Peru's Christian Cueva, centre, takes a shot at goal during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinbur
Peru's Paolo Guerrero is challenged by France's Lucas Hernandez, background, during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World
Peru's Paolo Guerrero attempts to control the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg
Peru's Andre Carrillo, left, kicks past France's Raphael Varane during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Y
A man dressed like World Cup mascot Zabivaka holds a replica world cup trophy, as he sits on a bench prior the group C match between France and Peru a
YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — Kylian Mbappe's first World Cup goal put France into the round of 16.
The teenage forward tapped in a ball headed toward goal in the 34th minute to give France a 1-0 victory over Peru on Thursday.
At 19 years and 183 days, Mbappe became the youngest scorer in France's World Cup history.
With two wins from two matches in Group C, France is through to the next round with a match to spare while Peru has been eliminated.
France coach Didier Deschamps made a pair of tactical adjustments after an underwhelming performance in the team's opening win over Australia. He put Blaise Matuidi and Olivier Giroud in the starting lineup but kept his same 4-3-2-1 formation with Giroud out front.
Both used their speed and passing to expose gaps in Peru's backline.
