The Latest: First lady meets staff at Texas detention center

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Melania Trump's visit to a Texas facility housing migrant children (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Melania Trump was welcomed by staff at the Upbring New Hope Children's Center as she made an unannounced visit Thursday to the facility that houses 58 unaccompanied migrant children.

The first lady met with the facility's executive director, a case manager, a medical care coordinator and others as she began a tour of the facility. She was told the children there, most of whom are between the ages of 12 and 17, are usually "distraught" when they first enter. Their physical and mental states are immediately assessed, and they are given orientation.

Program Director Roy De La Cerda told the first lady that the mostly Guatemalan children typically stay at the center for an average of 42 to 45 days. He says staff have "a tremendous passion for working with these children" and the center is "their home."

___

11:24 a.m.

Melania Trump is visiting two Texas facilities housing some of the more than 2,300 migrant children sent by the U.S. government after their families entered the country illegally.

The first lady's visit to Upbring New Hope Children's Center on Thursday comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating families. However, his policy of criminally prosecuting illegal border-crossers remains.

Mrs. Trump, whose focus is on children, may have helped encourage her husband to act.

The first lady said earlier through her spokeswoman that she "hates" to see families separated at the border. A White House official followed up Wednesday, saying Mrs. Trump had been making her opinion known to the president that he needed to act to keep migrant families together.