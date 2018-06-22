The Latest: Traffic stop led to arrest in rapper's slaying

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A Florida sheriff's office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of one suspect in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said in a statement Thursday that homicide detectives also were seeking additional suspects in the death of the 20-year-old rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN."

An arrest report says Dedrick Williams was arrested Wednesday after an officer spotted him driving a silver 2004 Honda. The report says William was alone in the car and driving without a license. He was arrested on an active felony warrant.

Williams was expected to appear Thursday in Broward County Court. He faces a charge of first-degree murder without premeditation.

The rapper was shot Monday in his sports car as he left an upscale motor sports dealership.

___

9:30 a.m.

Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

An attorney isn't listed on jail records.