911 Call: Mom said ex-boyfriend had gun, 4 kids with him

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who escaped her apartment after her ex-husband started beating her told a 911 dispatcher she didn't want to leave her four children alone with him too long "because he might do something."

When police showed up just before midnight on June 10, Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. shot Officer Kevin Valencia in the head and began a standoff with law enforcement that lasted 21 hours. Police say during that time, Lindsey killed the children before fatally shooting himself. They ranged in age from 1 to 11.

In 911 recordings released by the city of Orlando on Thursday, a frantic Ciara Lopez told the dispatcher Lindsey had a gun. She said she ran to a nearby convenience store and asked the clerk to call 911.

Valencia remains hospitalized.