Hannibal Industries Debuts the First-Ever CGI Video Demonstrating Dual-Moment Pallet Rack

Today, Hannibal Industries debuts the first-ever computer-generated imagery (CGI) video on how the patented TubeRack System was "Built to Save Lives." Rooted in its design and inspired by nature, TubeRack's dual-moment capabilities was created as a safer and stronger solution. Check out the first-ever TubeRack CGI video here: https://youtu.be/iEaNHtApqBE.

“Before TubeRack, there had been no innovation in pallet rack design for more than 50 years,” said Andrew Kirby, TubeRack inventor. “After seeing how natural disasters left companies and cities in shambles, Hannibal and I were inspired by the way palm trees swayed with the elements and that’s where TubeRack dual-moment capabilities were rooted.”

The TubeRack System’s dual-movement frame allows flexibility both front-to-back and side-to-side giving it the ability to withstand impacts and seismic events more safely with your product design. Its horizontal-bolt-together modular design handles more capacity with less steel in many instances, while reducing the stress on the slab. This modular design also allows for future flexibility and lower freight costs.

Additional information on Hannibal Industries is available at http://www.hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems, Drive-In Systems and shelving. Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.

