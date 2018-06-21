EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Primary Financial, a leader in financial and retirement planning, announces the appearance of two senior* financial professionals on CBS’ Live It Up to discuss the challenges facing retirees today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005884/en/

Primary Financial's Richard Micliz and Carl DeMarco Appear on CBS to Discuss Impacts on Retirement Planning. (Photo: Business Wire)

click here for video footage from their segment!

More information can be obtained on the Company’s website at www.primaryfinancial.net or by calling (732) 225-0777.

Primary Financial is a financial services firm located in Edison, NJ who focuses on helping people protect the things they love in life through dynamic plans that evolve throughout all stages of life. The firm is particularly focused on helping individuals identify all of the challenges of retirement, both financial and non-financial, and to help prepare for them to create a retirement that is fulfilling and able to be enjoyed.

Richard Micliz, CFP® has long been recognized as a leader in the financial services industry for over 17 years. In addition to earning his B.S. in Finance from Monmouth University, he is the Vice President of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors- Monmouth/ Ocean Chapter, and has been appointed to the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table**. His areas of expertise include comprehensive financial planning, retirement and estate planning, and the creative use of insurance to minimize risk.

Carl DeMarco has been helping people protect and grow their wealth for over 20 years. As an experienced Financial Adviser he delivers personalized investment and asset protection strategies to affluent families and business owners. His focus is on financial planning with a specialization in designing income distribution for individuals in or near their retirement. Graduating from Seton Hall University, he earned an MBA in Finance and is now a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), FINRA Series 6, 65 and 63 registered.

* Senior financial professionals does not imply an expertise, certification, training or specialty in advising pre-retirees, retirees, or senior-aged individuals.

**The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT,) a global and an independent association, comprises of life insurance and financial services professionals. They do not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the applicant’s future performance.

Registered Representatives of and Investment Advisory Services Offered Through Hornor, Townsend and Kent, Inc., Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. 110 Fieldcrest Ave., Edison, NJ 08837 (732) 225-0777. Primary Financial is independent of HTK. 2145420TM_Jun20

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005884/en/

CONTACT: Richard Micliz, 732-417-5327

rmicliz@htk.com

or

Carl DeMarco, 732-417-5358

cdemarco@htk.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Primary Financial

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 11:47 AM/DISC: 06/21/2018 11:47 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005884/en