Ocean Resort Casino, formerly Revel, gets casino license

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's former Revel casino is getting a second chance as the Ocean Resort Casino.

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Thursday granted the facility a casino license with a 3-0 vote, just a week before it is scheduled to reopen.

Colorado developer Bruce Deifik (DIE'-fick) bought the casino in January for $200 million.

The Revel cost $2.4 billion to build, and closed in 2014 after little more than two years of operation, making it Atlantic City's biggest casino flop.

Deifik is confident his team has fixed most of what customers didn't like about Revel.

Ocean Resort will allow smoking and install a buffet. It has reconfigured the casino floor, and placed glass safety barriers on the vertigo-inducing escalators.

State regulators insist the casino keep at least $36 million in liquidity funds on hand at all times.