Test System from Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best of Show at Interop Tokyo 2018

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that the AresONE-400GE test system from Ixia, a Keysight Business, was named Best of Show at Interop Tokyo held June 13-15, 2018 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Approximately 500 companies and organizations exhibited at Interop Tokyo 2018, introducing products, solutions, and services, from which IT experts selected the winners for Best of Show awards.

Ixia’s AresONE-400GE test system received the Best of Show award in the Management, Monitoring & Testing category.

During the event, Ixia demonstrated the AresONE-400GE system, using second generation alpha LR8 QSFP-DD optics from Source Photonics, running full 400GE line rate against its production-released K400 platform.

Its remaining ports featured full line-rate traffic using various lengths of direct attached copper cables from multiple vendors. The new AresONE-400GE platform demonstrated aggregate Ethernet traffic of 3.2 Tbps.

“Keysight is honored that the AresONE-400GE test system was recognized by the judges at Interop Tokyo as Best of Show,” said Ram Periakaruppan, vice president, product development, Ixia Solutions Group, Keysight Technologies. “While at the show, Ixia showcased the AresONE-400GE demonstrating 3.2 Tbps of Ethernet traffic. This second generation 400GE platform offers unparalleled capacity and density in a compact 2 RU form factor, which is critical to users when selecting their 400GE test systems.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

