Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA (AP) — "Black Panther" broke box office records, but "Luke Cage" once crashed Netflix.

The streaming service suffered a massive outage for more than two hours in 2016 one day after the premiere of "Luke Cage." The drama-action series stars Mike Colter as the superhero with indestructible and bulletproof skin, protecting Harlem from villain activity.

With season two of "Luke Cage" premiering Friday on Netflix, Colter hopes the series can keep the momentum going. He believes stories with black superheroes as the lead character can work just like his show, CW's "Black Lightning" and the film "Black Panther," which had a record-setting $192 million debut in U.S. and Canada theaters.

"Luke Cage" received high marks from most reviewers for the show's politically and socially-conscious story, strong writing and Colter's performance.