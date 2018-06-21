IBC2018 Announces Cyber Security Forum to Help Media Tackle Cyber Threats

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--IBC2018, the world’s most influential media, entertainment and technology show, today announces a Cyber Security Forum to expand its position as the preeminent cyber security destination for broadcasters and media. The event will form part of the prestigious annual IBC show at the RAI in Amsterdam from Thursday 13 to Tuesday 18 September 2018, which last year attracted more than 57,000 attendees from 170 countries.

The Cyber Security Forum is one-day, invitation-only event that will convene Chief Technology Officers, Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers and Chief Digital Officers within media and broadcasting for a conversation on the challenges and opportunities presented by cyber security for broadcasters. Attendees will discuss how to anticipate the next cyber threat, how to manage a breach and how to prepare for the future of cyber security. The Cyber Security Forum sits alongside the Telco & Media Innovation Forum and Leaders’ Forum as part of IBC’s Executive Forums programme – a new initiative designed to attract 450 C-level experts to debate the industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities.

With cyber attacks becoming increasingly common around the world, organisations are now realising that they need to develop a proactive strategy for dealing with cyber-based crises. At the heart of this transition are the business leaders that are expected to design, manage and implement a robust cyber security strategy for their organisation. Now, as media and broadcast organisations develop sophisticated digital channels, IBC is bringing together technology leaders to discuss developing an effective cyber security strategy, maximising the return on the security investment, emerging cyber threats and how businesses can future proof their organisations to protect against cyber attacks.

The Cyber Security Forum will include keynotes from Channel 4 CISO Brian Brackenborough on cyber security and collaboration, as well as Melody Hildebrandt, Global CISO, 21 st Century Fox, who will be exploring risk, resilience and reputation in order to become cyber secure across an entire organisation. Rob Silvers, Partner, Litigation at Paul Hastings & Former Assistant Secretary for Cyber Policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be exploring the relationship between risk and ROI, focusing on how to effectively manage cyber risk.

The event will aim to tackle some of the most pressing cyber security challenges faced by the industry, providing a platform for leading executives to discuss the need to drive a comprehensive cyber plan that integrates people, capital and technology risks across the entire organisation. The sessions will explore how various business components - including IT security, human resources, compliance and fraud prevention - can be brought together to create a single cyber resilient organisation.

IBC’s Cyber Security Forum will also feature a networking lunch where delegates will take part in a cyber security exercise specially designed for IBC by Scott Borg, who has helped devise and run national cyber security exercises for the United States and Estonia, as well as cyber war games for corporate and military participants. The result might be fun, but it might also be frightening!

“IBC2018 is the most important event in the calendar for those looking to stay ahead in the industry” said IBC CEO Michael Crimp. “The cyber threat is very real, and developing an awareness, knowledge and strategy around this is key. The Cyber Security Forum reflects this, bringing together those leading the defence in cyber security from around the world to discuss, debate and shape future strategy.”

